Election results: Polls close in Missouri and Illinois

82-year-old St. Louis man shoots would-be home intruder

Posted 11:30 am, April 8, 2019, by

ST. LOUIS – An elderly homeowner shot an intruder Sunday morning in the West End neighborhood in north St. Louis.

According to a spokesperson for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the incident occurred around 2:40 a.m. in the 900 block of Laurel Street.

Officers first received a call for a “prowler attempting entry.” While they were on their way to the home, police received notification of a shooting at the same location.

Officers found the 82-year-old homeowner and a 59-year-old acquaintance. The pair said a man tried forcing his way into their home.

The 82-year-old said he retrieved a firearm and shot the intruder.

Police found the suspected intruder, a 37-year-old, at the home with gunshot wounds to his torso and arm. He was taken to a hospital and said to be in critical condition.

The occupants of the home were uninjured.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.