82-year-old St. Louis man shoots would-be home intruder

ST. LOUIS – An elderly homeowner shot an intruder Sunday morning in the West End neighborhood in north St. Louis.

According to a spokesperson for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the incident occurred around 2:40 a.m. in the 900 block of Laurel Street.

Officers first received a call for a “prowler attempting entry.” While they were on their way to the home, police received notification of a shooting at the same location.

Officers found the 82-year-old homeowner and a 59-year-old acquaintance. The pair said a man tried forcing his way into their home.

The 82-year-old said he retrieved a firearm and shot the intruder.

Police found the suspected intruder, a 37-year-old, at the home with gunshot wounds to his torso and arm. He was taken to a hospital and said to be in critical condition.

The occupants of the home were uninjured.