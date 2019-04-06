Election results: Polls close in Missouri and Illinois

Pulse – The significance of organ donation

Posted 8:00 pm, April 6, 2019, by

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — April is Donate Life Month, an opportunity to raise awareness about the significance of organ donation. Tonight on The Pulse of St. Louis, meet a Gateway City area woman who gave a stranger one of the most cherished gifts of all – a kidney. Find out what you can do to help save a life. Also, learn how young entrepreneurs, some as young as five years of age are pitching business and product ideas as they compete for scholarships and prizes.

Guests:

  • Jane Beckman, Organ Donor
  • Krista Lentine, Md Director Of Livin Donation Or Slucare And Ssm Health Saint Louis University Hospital
  • Cody Wooley, Rn Living Donor Coordinator At Sm Health Saint Louis University Hospital
  • Lisa Litvag, Co-Founder Xplor
  • Jawana Redi, Director Of Special Events Slm Media Group
