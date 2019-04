× Police called to a shooting in Hyde Park neighborhood

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis homicide detectives have been called out to Hyde Park neighborhood. Just before 3:45 pm on Saturday afternoon, a man was shot in the 3900 block North 21st Street in north St. Louis.

Police tell Fox 2/News 11 that the victim was shot in the face and was unresponsive when transported to the hospital for treatment.

An investigation is ongoing.