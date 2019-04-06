GO! St. Louis comes downtown this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - GO! St. Louis is one of the largest competitive fitness event in Missouri. This popular two-day event attracts more than 25,000 participants and includes races for all ages and fitness abilities. The weekend includes a full marathon, half marathon, marathon relay, 7K, 5K, children’s fun runs and more.

There will be a number ofSt. Louis streets closed on Sunday due to the Marathon and Half Marathon.

Here are the roads that will be closed throughout the weekend:

Saturday, April6

Chestnut between 12th & 13th; Pine between 13th & 15th; Market between 13th and 15th: 7:00 a.m. Saturday – 5 p.m. Sunday

Sunday, April 7

Forest Park on Saturday and Sunday, use of city streets for marathon ending at Market & 14thSunday

Grand between Cricket & Lagoon Dr.: 5:00 a.m. – 8:00 a.m. Sunday

For more information on specific streets, click https://gostlouis.org/