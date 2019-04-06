Election results: Polls close in Missouri and Illinois

GO! St. Louis comes downtown this weekend

Posted 8:42 am, April 6, 2019, by

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - GO! St. Louis is one of the largest competitive fitness event in Missouri. This popular two-day event attracts more than 25,000 participants and includes races for all ages and fitness abilities. The weekend includes a full marathon, half marathon, marathon relay, 7K, 5K, children’s fun runs and more.

There will be a number ofSt. Louis streets closed on  Sunday due to the Marathon and Half Marathon.

Here are the roads that will be closed throughout the weekend: 

  • Saturday, April6
  • Chestnut between 12th  & 13th; Pine between 13th  & 15th; Market between 13th  and 15th: 7:00 a.m. Saturday – 5 p.m. Sunday
  •  Sunday, April 7
  • Forest Park on Saturday and Sunday, use of city streets for marathon ending at Market & 14thSunday
  • Grand between Cricket & Lagoon Dr.: 5:00 a.m. – 8:00 a.m. Sunday

For more information on specific streets, click  https://gostlouis.org/

