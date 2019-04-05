Lutheran Elementary School Association hosts annual Cooking for Kids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For the last 15 years, LESA has been providing financial resources for children to obtain a Lutheran education throughout St Louis, St Charles, and Illinois. LESA has awarded over 5 million dollars to over 3,300 students.

Students in grades K-4 are learning LEGO robotics, coding and other STEM skills thanks to a generous grant and they are looking to expand the program. LESA receives no government funding. They are supported by gifts from individuals, foundation grants, and corporate sponsorship.

You can make a difference by attending one of their upcoming events. The 15th annual Cooking for Kids event will be held April 6th and our own Dan Gray is the emcee! For information, visit www.LESASTL.org.