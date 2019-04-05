× Get home safe from opening day with free rides from Lyft

ST. LOUIS – Lyft, 4 Hands Brewing Company, and Major Brands Inc. are partnering to offer 500 free rides home from Busch Stadium for opening day.

The Cardinals’ home opener is an unofficial holiday in St. Louis, and Safe Home After Every Occassion want every fan to have a plan to get home after a day of celebration.

To redeem a free ride, use the code SHMBREDBIRDS19 on the Lyft mobile app. The code is only redeemable for the first 500 customers between he hours of 7:00 a.m. and 11:59 p.m. on Friday, April 5, with pickup and drop off taking place within a two-mile radius of Busch Stadium.