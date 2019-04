Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - The St. Louis zoo had quite the crowd today, and it included former first daughter Chelsea Clinton.

Clinton, a five time children's book author, made a stop at the zoo today to talk about endangered species, and read passages from her latest book to children.

The book touches on climate change and telling readers the details of the animals at risk and how they can make a difference. Clinton says she hopes to empower children with this new book.