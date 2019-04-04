× Target increases minimum wage for workers to $13 starting in June

Target announced Thursday it’s increasing the minimum hourly wage to $13 an hour in June 2019.

This effort is apart of their goal to offer a $15 minimum wage by the end of 2020.

It is the latest step in a series of annual increases it has made since it announced in September 2017 a plan to raise its minimum starting hourly pay from $10 to $15 over three years.

Target’s new $13 an hour minimum is well above the federal minimum of $7.25, which was last increased in 2009, and all 50 states’ minimum wages.

Target employees around 5,242 team members in Missouri alone.

For more information visit: A Bullseye View