Reward increases for information about Kutis Funeral Home fire

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - The reward is growing for any information that might lead to the arrest of an arson suspect in last month's fire at the Kutis Funeral Home in south St. Louis county.

The Kutis family has put up an additional $10,000 in reward money, plus the earlier $1,000 reward from Crime Stoppers.

The fire was reported early on the morning of March 22, and the Mehlville fire protection district determined that two incendiary devices were thrown onto the roof of the funeral home which caused extensive fire damage to the building.