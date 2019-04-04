× Normandy High School student charged after gun discovered in backpack

NORMANDY, Mo. – A 17-year-old student at Normandy High School was arrested and charged Thursday after a school resource officer located a handgun in the student’s backpack.

According to our news partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, a fight occurred on-campus between two students on Wednesday afternoon. A North County Police Cooperative officer working as an SRO intervened and broke up the fight. One of the students, identified as Malik Sims, made several threats to the officer and faculty that he was going to “shoot the place” up.

The officer located a loaded Taurus PT709 handgun in the Sims’ backpack. The gun had also been reported stolen.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Sims with one count of unlawful use of a weapon (felony) and one count of assault (misdemeanor). His bail was set at $10,000.