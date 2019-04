Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - He's larger than life in more ways than one. On Thursday, the original television star who played the Incredible Hulk, Lou Ferrigno, stopped by to talk with some St. Louis children and even became an honorary Manchester police officer.

Ferrigno will be at the Dome at America's Center on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday signing autographs and mingling with fans.