I-44 closed downtown following semi-truck accident

ST. LOUIS – Interstate 44 in downtown St. Louis was closed in both directions Thursday afternoon following an accident.

A truck carrying scrap metal overturned in the eastbound lanes near Lumiere Casino and part of the scrap metal struck another vehicle in the westbound lanes.

All of the eastbound lanes and one westbound lane were initially closed as a result. Both directions were closed to traffic just before 5 p.m.

There’s been no word on any injuries.

MoDOT said the eastbound lanes would be closed for more than six hours while the accident scene is cleared.

This is a breaking news story. Fox 2 News will have more information as it becomes available.