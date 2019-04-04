California congresswoman will honor slain rapper Nipsey Hussle on House floor

California Rep. Karen Bass plans to honor slain rapper Nipsey Hussle’s “contributions to South Los Angeles” on the House floor next week.

Bass, a Democrat whose district includes the section of Los Angeles where Nipsey was fatally shot last week, tweeted Wednesday that she’ll “be heading to the House Floor next week to formally enter Nipsey Hussle’s contributions to South Los Angeles into the Congressional Record where it will be a part of United States history forever.”

“Nipsey Hussle is going to be remembered by the community as someone who selflessly gave back and invested and enriched and cared,” Bass, who also chairs the Congressional Black Caucus, told CNN Thursday. She added that Nipsey, who was killed outside a collection of businesses he owned, “was always pushing for economic empowerment and entrepreneurship.”

“He was an inspiration for the community — the way he dreamed about transforming the lives of the same people he grew up with and grew up around in Crenshaw — and it deserves to be recognized,” she said.

While it’s unclear what Bass what will say next week in her floor speech honoring Nipsey, her statements and any other materials submitted for the record will be included with other proceedings from that day in the official Congressional Record, which will be printed the next day.

Nipsey, 33, whose burgeoning rap career was marked by a Grammy nomination and his ties to the Rollin 60s Neighborhood Crips gang, was also known for his work to end gang violence. He had been scheduled to meet with LA Police Commissioner Steve Soboroff and LAPD Chief Michael Moore on Monday to discuss ways to stop gang violence, Soboroff said on Twitter.

On Tuesday, officials said they arrested Eric Holder, the man they think fatally shot Nipsey and injured two others Sunday.

Following his death, Bass said in a statement released Sunday that Nipsey’s “legacy will live on in all of those who continue to uplift, those who continue to inspire, and those who continue to lift as they climb.”

By Devan Cole, CNN