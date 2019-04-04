Boeing CEO releases statement on 737 crashes as one family files wrongful death suit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Boeing’s CEO issued a statement Thursday on behalf of the company regarding recent 737 MAX plane crashes as the family of one of the crash victims filed a wrongful death suit against the aircraft manufacturing company.

In the statement, CEO Dennis Muilenburg apologized for all the lives lost in the recent crashes.

"I cannot remember a more heart-wrenching time in my career with this great company,” he wrote. “We'll do everything possible to earn and re-earn that trust and confidence from our customers and the flying public in the weeks and months ahead. Again, we're saddened by and are sorry for the pain these accidents have caused worldwide. Everyone affected has our deepest sympathies."

But his words mean little at this time for the family of 24-year-old Samya Stumo, who was on a work trip when she died in the March 10 crash in Ethiopia. Stumo was also the niece of Ralph Nader, the former presidential candidate and consumer rights advocate.

“This should not happen to anyone again and that’s why we're here,” said Michael Stumo, Samya’s father.

Lawyers representing Stumo’s family filed the wrongful death lawsuit against Boeing and several other entities.

“The potential of my sister and 156 others driven straight into the ground because of Boeing’s greed,” said Adnaan Stumo, Samya’s brother.

Boeing has previously said when the 737 MAX returns to the skies with new software changes, it will be among the safest airplanes to ever fly.

Muilenburg’s statement came after the stock market closed Thursday so there will be interest in seeing how trading goes on Friday morning.