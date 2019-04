× Blues single-game playoff tickets on sale Thursday

ST. LOUIS – Single game day tickets will be going on sale Thursday morning.

So, if fans want to cheer on their favorite hockey team, you might want to be next to a computer.

Starting at 10 a.m., single-game tickets will be available at the Enterprise Center Box Office and Ticketmaster.com.

If the team finishes top two in their division they’ll start the playoffs at home next Wednesday or Thursday.