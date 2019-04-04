Attic fire leaves Oakland home heavily damaged

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OAKLAND, Mo. - The Kirkwood Fire Department responded to a residential structure fire in Oakland, Missouri Thursday morning.

Fire crews were dispatched to the fire in the 800 block of East Monroe Street around 4:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, crews located an active fire in the attic of the house and were able to bring the blaze under control within minutes.

The fire was contained to the attic of the building, with other parts of the building receiving heavy smoke and water damage.

We are told that the homeowners are on vacation and no other occupants were inside the home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

More details will be posted as this story develops.