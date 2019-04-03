Youth to celebrate the power of service at ‘WE Day’ St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - WE Day Community is the world’s largest youth empowerment event that honors thousands of students across the globe and for the first time ever WE Day Community is coming to St. Louis.

This full-day of inspiration will be held April 3 at the Stifel Theatre located at 1400 Market Street in downtown St. Louis. Doors open at 9:30 a.m.

This event unites young people with game changers from our community and also around the United States. According to the organization, more than 200,000 students from over 10,000 schools attended WE Day events this past year.

For Wednesday's event, all 3,000 students that will be in attendance did not have to purchase tickets, however, they had to earn their way in by the changes that they made in their community.

For instance, students at Marian Middle School in the Tower Grove South neighborhood learned about multi-cultures in their community and then used those teachings to send post-cards to children in refugee camps and detention centers around the globe.

This list of the special host includes professional basketball player and St. Louis’ own Larry Hughes, 12-year-old Books n Bros CEO Sidney Keys II along with community and human rights activist Martin Luther King lll.