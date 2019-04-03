× Teenager shot in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, MO – A 16-year-old was shot in a north St. Louis neighborhood Wednesday afternoon, the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said.

According to a police spokesperson, the shooting occurred in the 1400 block of Obear Avenue, not far from the intersection of Grand and I-70. That’s located in the College Hill neighborhood.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the leg.

This is a developing story. More information will be posted when it becomes available.