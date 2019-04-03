Surveillance video shows police officer push Muslim man to the ground

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COUNTRY CLUB HILL, MO - Video released today shows a police officer throwing a man to the ground. Civil Rights leaders are upset and demanding answers after a Country Clubs Hills police officer pushed a Muslim man to the ground. It happened at Mally Supermarket in July of last year. They are now calling on the county prosecutor to send the case to a grand jury.

"Mr. Mohammad Wishah is a Muslim and there have been issues in the community. Right now I don't care if he's Muslim, Hindu, Buddhist, it's a matter of what the video shows," said attorney Jay Kanzler.

Faizan Syed is the Executive Director of the Missouri Chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations or CAIR.

He says, "Wishah is an elderly man, over 60. He already had a bad back. After he was knocked down, he now walks with a cane.”

Civil Rights groups came together today at the St. Louis County Justice Center. They want the county prosecutor to step in and take this case seriously.

"Wesley Bell was elected into office specifically to hold the police accountable. We believe this is a perfect case for the prosecutor's office to show how they are a leader in this case," said Syed.

We reached out to the Country Club Hills Police Department. They responded, saying they had no comment.

CAIR plans to meet with the county prosecutor, Wesley Bell this Friday at 11 a.m.