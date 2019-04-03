Stretch of road in south St. Louis renamed ‘Bob Gibson Way’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – As the St. Louis Cardinals prepare for their rescheduled home opener, beloved former player and Hall of Famer Bob Gibson was honored Wednesday by having a stretch of road in south St. Louis renamed in his honor.

“Bob Gibson Way” runs from the 4200 block of Gibson Avenue on the east end to Kingshighway on the west end. The street is located in the Forest Park Southeast neighborhood, south of Interstate 64.

Neighborhood resident Phil Heagney led the effort by starting a petition urging the St. Louis Board of Alderman to rededicate Gibson Avenue in honor of Gibson’s contributions to baseball and the city of St. Louis. 17th Ward Alderman Joseph Roddy presented the petition to the Board of Aldermen in November 2018. The measure was quickly passed and signed by Mayor Lyda Krewson by the end of the year.

Gibson pitched more complete games (255) in his 17-year career with the Cardinals than he had won (251). His 1.12 ERA in 1968 remains the lowest for a single season in MLB history. The two-time Cy Young Award winner was joined by fellow Hall of Famer and Cardinals great Ozzie Smith at the dedication ceremony in Rainbow Park.

Mayor Krewson and Alderman Roddy were among the dignitaries in attendance, as well as representatives from Congressman Lacy Clay’s office and the head of Park Central Development.

“We know that Bob Gibson’s remarkable contributions to the game and to this city make him an icon, worthy of being honored in this way, the ‘Honorable Bob Gibson Way,’ here in the city’s Grove neighborhood,” Krewson said.