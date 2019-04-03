Smoothie King to offer free smoothies for Cardinals Opening Day
ST. LOUIS – Smoothie King will be offering Cardinals fans free 12-once smoothies(one per person) of their choice on Thursday, April 4th from 10 am to 4 pm at participating stores.
Listed below are locations in the Metro East and St. Louis area participating:
- 14505 Manchester Road
- 12599 Olive Blvd. A
- 703 Long Road Crossing Drive, Suite 8
- 4765 Hwy. N
- 465A South Kirkwood Road
- 3030 Frank Scott Parkway West
- 1211 Pine Street
- 9793 Clayton Rd.
- 13275 Manchester Road #103
- 1314 Highway K
- 15825 Fountain Plaza Drive
- 1413 S Hanley Road
- 4867 Mexico Rd.
- 1861 Wentzville Pkwy
- 4475 Forest Park Ave.
- 920 5th Street
- 7421 S. Lindbergh Blvd.
- 105 Pond Fort Trail
- 29 N. Central Ave.
- 6208 Route 159
- 750 Gravois Bluffs Blvd.
- 12683 Dorsett Rd
- 2101 Zumbehl Road
- 324 West Port Plaza
- 8471 N. Lindbergh Blvd.
- 1501 Troy Road
- 6424 Chippewa Street
- 3784 Elm Street
- 2800 South McKnight Road