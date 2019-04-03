Election results: Polls close in Missouri and Illinois

Smoothie King to offer free smoothies for Cardinals Opening Day

Posted 7:34 pm, April 3, 2019, by

ST. LOUIS – Smoothie King will be offering Cardinals fans free 12-once smoothies(one per person) of their choice on Thursday, April 4th from 10 am to 4 pm at participating stores.

Listed below are locations in the Metro East and St. Louis area participating:

  1. 14505 Manchester Road
  2. 12599 Olive Blvd. A
  3. 703 Long Road Crossing Drive, Suite 8
  4. 4765 Hwy. N
  5. 465A South Kirkwood Road
  6. 3030 Frank Scott Parkway West
  7. 1211 Pine Street
  8. 9793 Clayton Rd.
  9. 13275 Manchester Road #103
  10. 1314 Highway K
  11. 15825 Fountain Plaza Drive
  12. 1413 S Hanley Road
  13. 4867 Mexico Rd.
  14. 1861 Wentzville Pkwy
  15. 4475 Forest Park Ave.
  16. 920 5th Street
  17. 7421 S. Lindbergh Blvd.
  18. 105 Pond Fort Trail
  19. 29 N. Central Ave.
  20. 6208 Route 159
  21. 750 Gravois Bluffs Blvd.
  22. 12683 Dorsett Rd
  23. 2101 Zumbehl Road
  24. 324 West Port Plaza
  25. 8471 N. Lindbergh Blvd.
  26. 1501 Troy Road
  27. 6424 Chippewa Street
  28. 3784 Elm Street
  29. 2800 South McKnight Road
