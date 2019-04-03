‘S’ is a ‘no.’ MSD Proposition proposal fails

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - One of the hot button issues in April 2 election was Metropolitan Sewer District stormwater rate hike.

Proposition S would have allowed MSD to charge a stormwater rate to all customers, to fund capital improvements. The proposition would have raised the average customer's bill by $2.25 each month adding about $27 to their yearly bill.

It was shot down in St. Louis and St. Louis County by 53%-47 %, or around 7,500 votes. The sewer district was hoping to use the money to address flooding and erosion problems

St. Louis County voters approved the ballot measure to split the county counselor’s office into three divisions to separately represent the county council, the county executive, and the county judges. This is all part of the council’s ongoing dispute with County Executive Steve Stenger.

The St. Louis Board of Aldermen President remains the same. Incumbent Lewis Reed easily beat Green Party candidate Jerome Bauer with 81% of the vote.