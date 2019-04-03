Election results: Polls close in Missouri and Illinois

Prosecutors: 7-year-old struck by gunfire during confrontation after she reported sexual assault

Posted 6:30 pm, April 3, 2019, by

Sanchez Wilson

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man is accused of sexually assaulting a 7-year-old girl who was later struck by gunfire during a confrontation about the alleged assault.

Sanchez Wilson, 36, has been charges with first-degree child sexual assault – intercourse with a person under 12 and first-degree reckless injury – use of a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a felony.

According to a criminal complaint, police were dispatched to the area near 28th and Glendale March 29, where they found Wilson with a gunshot wound. They learned a 7-year-old girl had been shot and taken to the hospital.

Investigators spoke with a sibling of the 7-year-old girl, who said she indicated Wilson had sexually assaulted her.

Later, the complaint said Wilson was seen on the front lawn of a home in the area, holding a gun and pointing it toward the street, and another man was pointing a gun toward Wilson. Two or three shots were fired.

The 7-year-old’s mother told investigators she had been at work that morning, when her sister called to tell her about the sexual assault. Later, a family friend aware of the situation was standing in the street when Wilson came outside and an argument ensued. The mother said she didn’t see either man pull out a gun, but did hear two to four gunshots and realized her daughter had been struck. She carried her inside and then drove her to the hospital.

The 7-year-old girl told investigators both Wilson and the family friend had guns when she was struck. The girl required surgery at the hospital as a result of the gunshot wound.

Wilson was found in the area shortly after officers were dispatched. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound to his upper thigh. At the hospital, the complaint said he told investigators he “had no idea why he was shot.” In a later interview, he said there was an argument with another man, and the man shot him. He denied having a gun, and denied any sexual assault allegations.

The complaint noted Wilson 2012 was convicted of causing a child to expose genitals in 2012.

Wilson made his initial appearance in court April 3. A preliminary hearing was set for April 10.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.