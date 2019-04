× Motorcyclist dies in crash with a car

CREVE COEUR, MO – A motorcyclist has died after his bike struck a car in Creve Coeur, MO Wednesday afternoon. It happened outside of a parking garage on Decker near Studt, not far from New Ballas Road.

The name of the victim is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The of the car stayed on the scene and is cooperating with police.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the accident.