Mom group steps up to help another mom after her money is stolen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, IL - A group of moms come together to help another mom in need.

This after Alexis Elms of Lenzburg said she unknowingly dropped her wallet before someone stole hundreds of dollars out of it. The young mom said she had just cashed the paycheck and made a stop at the ‘Moms on a Mission’ thrift store in Dupo late Saturday afternoon.

Shop surveillance shows a woman picking up the wallet before authorities said, she took a little over $300 from it and placed the wallet back on the ground.

“It’s kind of a sad day when you come to a thrift store and try to get free clothes and you wound up stealing from someone else when they’re down on their luck,” said Captain Bruce Fleshren with the St. Clair County’s Sheriff’s Department.

Elms said she was frantic so she posted on Facebook asking to pick up a job that could help her earn what she had lost.

“I freaked out at first because it’s my only income,” said Elms.

Shortly after, she said, Moms on a Mission took her post and shared it which then received even more shares. And before she knew, moms in the group from all over the region were donating money, that exceeded what was stolen.

“People out there care, people that I don’t even know care,” said Elms as she fought back tears. “There are truly kind-hearted people who are here you know? It’s not all bad everywhere you go, there is good in the world.”

The non-profit said they couldn’t just sit back and not step up to help another mom in need.

“A lot of us look at it as everybody is a paycheck away from being just like the people that we help,” said treasurer, Kristina Beever.

Elms said that she’s not angry with the person who took her money but she has a message.

“I hope they find it in their heart and know that it was wrong,” she said, “that’s peace they will have to make with God and I cannot judge them for that.”

Authorities are asking anyone who may recognize the vehicle or the car in the surveillance images to contact the St. Clair County Sherriff’s Department.