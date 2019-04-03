Martin Luther King lll addresses young audience at ‘WE Day’ St. Louis event

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - WE Day Community was held for the first time ever in the state of Missouri. WE Day made its debut at Stifel Theatre in St. Louis Wednesday.

We Day celebrates young people committed to making a difference. WE Day Community St. Louis brought together close to 3,000 students and educators from over 80 schools from across the state for a day of inspiration at the Stifel Theatre in downtown St. Louis. The youth empowerment program event was made possible in part by community activist from across the metro region.

WE Schools are a yearlong program that nurtures compassion in young people and gives them the tools to create change in their local communities.

Together they offer people the tools and inspiration to take social action, empower others and transform lives, including their own.

The list of host included professional basketball player and St. Louis native Larry Hughes, 12-year-old Books n Bros CEO Sidney Keys II along with community and human rights activist Martin Luther King III.

WE makes it easy for you to get involved whether at home, school or work by offering resources to help you create positive social change in your community and around the world.

You can find out more about WE here.