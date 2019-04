Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO – The Outreach and Education Division of the Missouri Department of Conservation announced Wednesday that FOX 2 and KPLR 11 have been named as their External Partner of the Year for 2018.

The MDC has been doing educational segments on the stations’ midday newscasts for the past ten years. They credit the visits for the success of getting their message of conservation out to a broad audience.