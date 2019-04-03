Five Parkway School District students earn a perfect ACT score

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – Five students in the Parkway School District achieved perfect scores on the ACT college admissions and placement exam.

Three students from Parkway Central (Anna Finn, Mary Xu, and Felicia Xiao) and two students from Parkway West (Ronik Bhaskar and Neil Tomala) earned a composite score of 36 on the exam.

The ACT consists of tests in English, mathematics, reading and science, each scored on a scale of 1–36. A student’s composite score is the average of the four test scores. The score for the ACT’s optional writing test is reported separately and is not included within the ACT composite score.

ACT scores are accepted by all major four-year colleges and universities across the United States.