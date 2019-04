LINCOLN COUNTY, MO – Wednesday morning firefighters from the Lincoln County Fire Protection District were summoned to a house fire in Lincoln County. The fire broke out around 11:45 am in the 100 block of Fairview Church Road.

Firefighters quickly brought the fire under control and were able to save 3 dogs with the assistance of paramedics from the Lincoln County Ambulance District. Sadly, one pet, a cat did not survive.