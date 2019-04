VENICE, IL -A fire at a warehouse in Venice, IL, rekindled Wednesday. Fire crews could be seen pouring water onto the new flames. The building, located in the 1200 block of Bissell Street, originally caught fire on Saturday.

The Venice Fire Department says this is the fifth consecutive day that crews have been working to fully put out the large blaze. The problem is that most of what collapsed inside the building Saturday was wood, and it continues to smolder.

38.680678 -90.174647