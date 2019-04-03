× Celine Dion coming to St. Louis this October

ST. LOUIS – One of the world’s most widely recognized singers and internationally acclaimed artists, Celine Dion, will come to St. Louis this fall as part of her Courage World Tour.

Dion made the announcement Wednesday during a Facebook Live event at the Theatre at the Ace Hotel in Los Angeles. It’ll be her first US tour in more than a decade. She’s spent the last several years performing in residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

The five-time Grammy Award-winner and two-time Academy Award-winner has sold more than 250 million album copies in a career spanning 35 years.

The tour will kick-off September 18 in Quebec City and make stops at more than 50 North American cities. She’ll perform at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis October 26.

Tickets for this first leg of the tour (which includes St. Louis) go on sale Friday, April 12 at 10 a.m. local time. Members of TeamCeline will have access to purchase tickets before the public through an advance pre-sale. American Express card members can purchase tickets before the public beginning Monday, April 8 at 10 a.m. through Thursday, April 11 at 10 p.m. local time.

For tickets and information, visit celinedion.com.