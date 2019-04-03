× Cardinals move home opener to Friday due to forecast

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Cardinals and Major League Baseball rescheduled the Cards’ home opener against the San Diego Padres because of bad weather.

The game, originally slated for Thursday, April 4, was moved to Friday, April 5 at 3:15 p.m.

Fans with tickets to Thursday’s game can use those same tickets for admittance to Friday’s rescheduled game. Also, fans who bought tickets to the pregame party at Cardinals Nation will be able to use those same tickets on Friday as well.

Opening Day for the Cardinals is a full-day of events, starting with a pep rally at Ballpark Village, followed by a Clydesdale parade inside Busch Stadium, and the introduction of all 16 living members of the Cardinals Hall of Fame.

According to the Cardinals, all scheduled festivities will take place on Friday.

Pregame Schedule

9:00 a.m. Select Ballpark Village venues open

9:30 – 11:45 a.m. Opening Day Pep Rally at Ballpark Village: Join Fredbird, Team Fredbird and DJ Todd Thomas at the Ballpark Village parking lot for the Cardinals Opening Day Pep Rally. This event is free for all fans to attend and will proceed rain or shine. The pep rally includes prizes, Opening Day ticket giveaways, and a special appearance by “The Voice” contestant and St. Louis native, Kennedy Holmes. Food and drinks will be available for purchase as well.

12:00 p.m. Gates Open

2019 Cardinals Magnet Schedule: All ticketed-fans, ages 21 and older, will receive a magnet featuring the 2019 Cardinals schedule, compliments of Budweiser.

12:00 – 1:00 p.m. Cardinals Batting Practice (subject to change)

1:00 – 2:00 p.m. Padres Batting Practice (subject to change)

2:30 p.m. Pregame ceremonies begin with an appearance by the famous Budweiser Clydesdales.

Introduction of St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson and St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger.

Introduction of Fredbird and Team Fredbird

2:35 p.m. Introduction of Cardinals Hall of Famers via a Ford Motorcade around the warning track. Hall of Famers will be riding in 2019 Ford GT Mustang convertibles.

Introduction of 2019 Cardinals Hall of Fame Induction Class, Vince Coleman, and Ray Lankford

Cardinals Opening Day Video

2:50 p.m. Introduction of Cardinals principal owner and CEO, Bill DeWitt Jr.

Introduction of the 2019 St. Louis Cardinals via Ford Motorcade. The players will ride in 2019 Ford F-150 Raptors.

Introduction of the San Diego Padres.

Presentations of Color Guard and American Flag in center field, courtesy of the service men and women of Scott Air Force Base.

3:05 p.m. National Anthem performed by Kennedy Holmes, St. Louis teen vocal sensation and finalist of NBC’s “The Voice.”

3:07 p.m. KC-135 Flyover (weather permitting)

3:09 p.m. Ceremonial First Pitch by former teammates and 2019 Cardinals Hall of Fame nominees Jason Isringhausen and Matt Morris in recognition of the 15th anniversary of the team’s 2004 National League Championship.

3:15 p.m. First Pitch