Attorney says federal subpoena of St. Louis County govt should leave Stenger concerned

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Now that a federal grand jury’s subpoena into the St. Louis County government has been made public, legal experts can try and dissect what they see.

Attorney Jay Kanzler of the law firm Witzel, Kanzler & Dimmit said County Executive Steve Stenger has to be concerned.

“I wouldn’t be sleeping well at night because clearly, the government wants to see everything I've done, said to anyone, spoken to all my campaign contributors and agencies, and nobody likes to have their world put under a microscope,” he said.

Kanzler made a point to say this subpoena is not an indictment and may have nothing specifically to do with Stenger but he did have an idea what the feds are looking for.

“It’s clear from looking at this story that they are looking at pay-for-play,” he said.

Did campaign contributors to Stenger’s campaign receive special treatment in contracts for those contributions? Kanzler said, at some point, US Assistant Attorney Hal Goldsmith was concerned enough to move forward with the tedious process.

“This will be expensive and time-consuming but clearly Goldsmith thinks it’s important and county council says it will cooperate and produce documents,” Kanzler said.

Stenger said he will fully cooperate with the feds. The subpoena requests the county government hand over thousands of documents by Wednesday, April 10.

“We’re not going to see this happen quickly,” Kanzler said. “They are producing documents in a rolling matter. The investigation could go on for months or even years.”

Kanzler said the county council’s ethics commission reported what it thought were concerns to the US Attorney’s Office.

Fox 2/KPLR 11 has reached out to Stenger for a comment, but thus far he’s released just one statement, saying he will not resign and that there’s no chaos in the St. Louis County government.