Woman injured, airlifted to hospital following truck crash

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. - A woman was hospitalized after emergency workers extricated her from a vehicle following a collision with a tree Monday night in St. Clair County, Illinois.
According to authorities, her truck crashed into a tree on Foley Drive at Power Creek Drive in Stookey Township near Belleville.
She was then airlifted by helicopter to a nearby hospital, her current condition is not known at this time.
Police have not released any additional information.
