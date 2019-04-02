St. Louis County Council votes to release federal subpoena

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLAYTON, MO - The St. Louis County Council voted on Tuesday to make public a federal subpoena the county recently received. The 3-page document requires St. Louis County to turn over certain documents by April 10th. The subpoena asks for, “Any and all records and documents relating in any manner whatsoever to contracts and grants awarded by St. Louis County.”

Tonight the St. Louis County Council voted to make this document public. This is the federal subpoena that county recently received. @FOX2now pic.twitter.com/5OxvplJ5ib — Jeff Bernthal (@JeffBernthal) April 3, 2019

The document also seeks any and all communications, written or oral, printed or digital, including correspondence, notes, memoranda, email, text messages between St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger and certain agencies that have been involved in deals that benefited Stenger supporters.

Councilman Mark Harder asked County Executive Stenger how many phones he had and if he had turned them all into the St. Louis County Counselor. The St. Louis County Counselor is the one tasked with making sure the County is in compliance with the subpoena.

Stenger responded saying political grandstanding was not going to benefit anyone and said questions should be directed to the County Counselor.