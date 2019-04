Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. - A South County family managed to escape an overnight house fire that apparently started on the back porch.

The fire started just before midnight Monday in the 4000 block of Reavis Barracks Road near Gloria Road.

According to the Lemay Fire Department, the fire started on the back porch, and extended into a sunroom, but not into the house.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.