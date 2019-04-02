× ‘Restaurateur of Our Age’ Vincent Bommarito passes away

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — A man who championed St. Louis and was called the “Restaurateur of Our Age” has passed away. George Mahe, of St. Louis Magazine, reports that Vincent Bommarito Sr. has passed away.

Anthony Bommarito passed away three years after opening Tony’s in 1946. That is when Vincent, during his senior year at St. Louis University High School, took over. He has been at the helm for over 60 years.

Vincent led the business through changes that have “done in” most restaurants. In 1955 they won the Holiday Award. It was the most prestigious award at the time. After that came the Mobil Star awards, and the AAA Diamond awards.

St. Louis Magazine honored Tony’s as Restaurant of the year in 2014. They wrote at that time that, “Tony’s is our Restaurant of the Year. In St. Louis, Vince Bommarito is the Restaurateur of Our Age.”

This is a selection of their article on Tony’s:

“Other restaurants have food of this caliber. Presentations elsewhere are as artful. There are others where the service approaches the seamlessly professional level of this one, where the atmosphere is comparable. No other restaurant, though, has—or is probably going to have—Vince Bommarito. He is what makes Tony’s—the man who’s elevated this downtown landmark to its legendary status. He is the soul of this extraordinary place.”