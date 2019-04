× Injuries reported after school bus accident in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Three people were injured Tuesday following an accident involving a school bus in north St. Louis.

The accident occurred just after 5:15 p.m. near the intersection of N. Vandeventer Avenue and Page Boulevard.

Police could not immediately confirm who was injured in the accident.

