How parents can help cultivate their child’s imagination

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Beloved scientist Albert Einstein once said, “Imagination is more important than knowledge.”

Imagination is important in a child’s growth because it encourages brain and social development while allowing children to learn new ways of doing things, deepen their creative thinking, and providing comfort and refuge if a child is going through trauma.

Peaches Lott, an early childhood specialist with the Lume Institute, discusses the different ways parents and caregivers can cultivate imagination in children.