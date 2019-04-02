× Elderly Chesterfield man reported missing

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – The Chesterfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating an 81-year-old man who went missing Monday.

According to a police spokesperson, Richard Deposki was last seen in the Hazelwood area on Monday. He may be driving a silver 2015 Honda Civic with license plate HL4-H3L.

Deposki suffers from dementia and his family is worried about his safety.

Police described Deposki as a Caucasian man, 6’1” tall, weighing 185 pounds, with a dark tan jacket, and khaki pants.

Anyone with information on Deposki’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Chesterfield Police Department at 636-537-3000