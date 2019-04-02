× Digital billboards going up across Missouri for missing Louisiana girl

ST. LOUIS – Electronic billboards will appear across the state of Missouri as law enforcement helps the FBI New Orleans Field Office to locate a missing Louisiana teenager.

FBI St. Louis spokeswoman Rebecca Wu said 15-year-old Domeanna Spell went missing March 28 from Port Barre, Louisiana.

Spell may be traveling with 47-year-old Cory “Shane” Disotell, also of Port Barre. They’re believed to be traveling in a four-door silver 2003 Honda Civic.

Federal authorities suspect they may have changed their appearance to conceal their identities.

Domeanna Spell is described as a Caucasian female, standing 5’2” and weighing approximately 102 pounds, with long brown hair, and blue/hazel eyes.

Shane Disotell is described as a Caucasian man, standing 5’8” tall and weighing 155 pounds, with brown hair, and green eyes.

The FBI said the digital billboards will appear across several states.

The investigation is being handled by local law enforcement, Louisiana State Police, the FBI, and the US Marshals Service.

Police have asked anyone with information on their whereabouts to contact the FBI at 1-800 CALL FBI (1-800-225-5324) any time of the day or night.