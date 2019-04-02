Crook gets away cigarettes in north St. Louis gas station robbery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Police are investigating after a convenience store/gas station was robbed at gunpoint early Tuesday morning.

Police responded to the Moto Mart in the 11000 block of Riverview at 270 in North St. Louis around 4:30 a.m.

According to authorities, there were two clerks inside the store and one clerk said the suspect had a gun and had threatened to shoot him.

The suspect got away with cartons of stolen cigarettes.

Police have not released any additional information.

