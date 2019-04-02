Alton man charged in overnight murder

ALTON, Ill. – The Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office charged a 24-year-old Alton Tuesday for a murder that happened overnight.

Alton police responded to a shooting in the 3100 block of Paul Street just after midnight and found Anthony Burgess suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Burgess was rushed to a local hospital where he later died. He was 26.

Homicide detectives learned the shooting was a result of a domestic issue between two witnesses.

Investigators eventually identified and apprehended Reginald Searles for the killing. He was charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. Searles is being held without bond at the Alton Jail.

