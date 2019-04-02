× 9-year-old dies following Madison County house fire

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. – A 9-year-old boy rescued from the basement of his family’s burning home died.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Department said the fire started just before 12:30 a.m. Friday in the basement of the home in the 400 block of California Avenue in Rosewood Heights.

Rosewood Heights firefighters said the 9-year-old’s father suffered some burns while trying to rescue the boy, who was still inside the burning home. Fire crews were able to enter the home and found the boy in the basement.

The father and 9-year-old were rushed to a hospital, along with the boy’s mother and another child.

The boy died the next day.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.