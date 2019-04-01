× Two arrested following Spanish Lake carjacking, police pursuit

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Two people were arrested Monday afternoon after carjacking a vehicle in Spanish Lake and leading police on a pursuit from the county into St. Louis city.

According to Officer Benjamin Granda, a spokesman for the St. Louis County Police Department, the carjacking occurred around 4:40 p.m. at Larimore Park. The robbers stole the victims’ car keys and other personal items at gunpoint. The victims were not harmed during the robbery.

St. Louis County police officers came across the stolen vehicle—a Kia—around 6:15 p.m. near Halls Ferry Circle and Riverview Boulevard and pursued the car into the streets of north St. Louis.

Police deployed spike strips, popping two tires on the stolen vehicle. The chase came to an end at Suburban Tracks and Euclid Avenue as a result. Two suspects in the stolen Kia bailed and attempted to flee on foot but were later captured.

The suspects were identified as a 19-year-old and a 24-year-old, Granda said. A firearm and suspected drug paraphernalia were recovered.