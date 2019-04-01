St. Louis County Councilman calls for Stenger to resign amid federal investigation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger is facing new calls for his resignation.

Former police chief turned county councilman Tim Fitch issued a statement Monday morning saying he expects the federal investigation into the Stenger to be prolonged and is calling for Stenger to step aside.

That statement reads in part:

"It might not be in the county executive's best interest to resign, but it is the right thing to do for the people of this county"

only then can we move forward to do the important work we were elected to do."