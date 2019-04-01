× St. Louis City testing warning sirens at 11am Monday

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The monthly test of the outdoor warning sirens will be conducted in the city of St. Louis at 11am Monday.

You can report whether or not you heard the test by contacting the Citizen’s Service Bureau at (314) 622-4800, on Twitter @STLCSB or on the city website http://www.stlouis-mo.gov. They want people to give specific information on whether you were indoors or outdoors and an approximate address of where you are.

City of St. Louis Emergency Management says that this is a good time to check the supplies in your emergency kit. Replace radio and flashlight batteries and be sure that your shelter space it ready if you need it.