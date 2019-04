Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES, Mo. - The Flood Warning continues for the Missouri River at St. Charles.

At 8:30 p.m. Sunday the stage was 30.6 feet. where flood stage is 25.0 feet, the river is forecast to crest near 30.7 feet by after midnight Monday.

The water has flooded enough to spill into the boathouse and museum parking lot and partially into Frontier Park near historic downtown St. Charles.