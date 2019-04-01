It’s official: April the giraffe’s new baby has a name!

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. – Three weeks after his birth, Animal Adventure Park has announced the name of April the giraffe’s baby boy.

The calf was born Saturday, March 16, and fans across the world were asked to help name him in an online contest.

Fans ultimately picked ‘Keeper’s Choice,’ passing the big decision on to the calf’s care team.

The team had 20 names to choose from and selected Azizi.

Azizi, according to the Animal Adventure Park Facebook’s post, has meanings that truly identify with the personality of the young male giraffe.

Precious, powerful, beloved, and “the mighty one,” are descriptive of the calf. Other top contenders included Finnegan, Apollo, and Zumi.

Azizi is expected to grow to a possible 18 feet tall and weigh over 2,000 pounds.