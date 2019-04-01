Illinois deputies rescue boa constrictor from burning home

BOURBONNAIS, Ill. — Two Kankakee County Sheriff’s deputies made an unusual rescue last week.

The deputies rushed into a house fire in Bourbonnais – and came out with the homeowner’s pet boa constrictor. The snake was reunited with its owner outside.

“Deputies Hayden and Zirkle ran into a smoke-filled residence to save this reptile earlier this morning (around 2 am). Willing to bet they never thought that task would be on their list of police officer responsibilities. Great job, fellas!”

The Bourbonnais Fire Department said the fire was sparked by an aquarium stand inside the home.

No one was injured.